African Music

Ale Yi! Zlatan saves the Holiday season with latest party banger!

Ale Yi! Zlatan saves the Holiday season with latest party banger!
Photo Credit: Zlatan

“Overthinking no fit solve problem” as simple as the message sounds, the King of Party songs, Zlatan Ibile, sets Africa dancing again with his latest single ‘Ale Yi, that encourages his listeners to enjoy and not worry so much.

“Ale” Yi comes off Zlatan’s Album, ‘Resan’ The Album. Ale Yi the ninth track off the twelve- track album to be released on the 5th of November 2021.

Commenting on Ale Yi and other projects on the Album, Zlatan stated that:

“Resan The Album…12 songs, 35 minutes, maximum fun, absolute connection. There were predictions that I won’t be here for long, but God and my fans have proven all naysayers wrong.

For this, I’m joyous and grateful. I’ve burnt the candle at both ends to ensure that our album is top notch. I worked my ass out to please my fans and not let y’all down. It’s been hard but it’s been worth it”.

Zlatan has over the years established himself on the world map as the energetic, powerful vocal African star whose songs seeks to entertain, party, and get listeners on their feet with upbeat tune they can never forget.

Although, Ale Yi, was released not long ago, the tune has got many Afrobeats lovers on their feet dancing and starting trends with Ale Yi. 

Stream the song on all music platforms now.

Tags
