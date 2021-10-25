African Music

Gtyme features Wande Coal on his new song; Soro

Gtyme features Wande Coal on his new song; Soro. Photo Credit: Gtyme

Gtyme, a burgeoning Afrobeat artist with an extraordinary desire for music, known in real life as Godstime Obayendo was born on 28th of February.

He had his senior high school level at the Larion College whereby he got admission at the Delta state University where he studied Economics.

He hails from Delta state in the southern of Nigeria as he is the first kid of his parents. Passion for music started at a very early age of 11 whereby he used to sing to his friends.

He then stepped into professional music in the year 2019 as today he officially releases his first EP which he featured Wande Coal on a track titled SORO.

Instagram: @tymsong
Twitter: @gtyme_vybe

