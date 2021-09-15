Oduma Essan aims for the crown with top notch production for latest banger; Bigi Bigi

Picking up at a fast pace in the music scene is the Ghana-based Nigerian crooner, Oduma Essan who has just served fans with the hottest tune dubbed, Bigi Bigi.

Talk of an unmatched enthusiasm and an eye for excellence and quality and Oduma’s name pops up effortlessly as evidenced by the crisp visuals, hot models, scenic environment, top notch graphics and overall breathtaking creativity that went into the production of his latest audioviual.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, visuals for Bigi Bigi exudes the taste and lyrical structure that the single expresses as it talks of all the captivating features that women have been blessed with.

Produced under the auspices of BNS Records, the Afrobeat juice is just the right liquid fuel you need to fire up that cozy intimate time with the gyal dem!

This is just the start for many more professional projects, live performances, artistic sightings, lyrical flows and wholesome dopeness from the camp of the latest Afrobeat sensation.

With the circulating conversation of how we need to step our game in the music industry as artistes and industry players and the need for us to invest in our music videos, Oduma is here to be a paragon of ideal musicianship.

