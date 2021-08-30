Sanna: Solebrown releases catchy Afropop song

Nigerian Afropop artist Solebrown believes his time is now, as he releases his long-anticipated hit single entitled “SANNA”.

SANNA by Solebrown is a danceable sing-along song that expresses and appreciates true love & cares with many quotable lyrics and emotional catchy Afropop sound with a blend of afrobeats elements.

The BIG ICE sound was produced by the Ghanaian most promising music producer and mastering engineer “CarpassNsenku”.

Listen/Download From Your Preferred Music Platforms here:https://onerpm.link/145335436415

”SANNA” comes with a stunning visual shot & directed by ”Kojo Myles” which is said to be premiered on the 3rd of September, 2021 via his VEVO channel and across all music videos platforms.