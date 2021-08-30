African Music

Sanna: Solebrown releases catchy Afropop song

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Sanna: Solebrown releases catchy Afropop song
releases catchy Afropop song

Nigerian Afropop artist Solebrown believes his time is now, as he releases his long-anticipated hit single entitled “SANNA”.

SANNA by Solebrown is a danceable sing-along song that expresses and appreciates true love & cares with many quotable lyrics and emotional catchy Afropop sound with a blend of afrobeats elements.

The BIG ICE sound was produced by the Ghanaian most promising music producer and mastering engineer “CarpassNsenku”.

Listen/Download From Your Preferred Music Platforms here:https://onerpm.link/145335436415

”SANNA” comes with a stunning visual shot & directed by ”Kojo Myles” which is said to be premiered on the 3rd of September, 2021 via his VEVO channel and across all music videos platforms.

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Papi Ojo's "Unexpected EP" makes Top Ten debut

Papi Ojo’s “Unexpected EP” makes Top Ten debut

7th June 2021
Ghana is like the ‘Highlife Mecca’ of the world - Kingsley Okorie (The Cavemen)

Ghana is like the ‘Highlife Mecca’ of the world – Kingsley Okorie (The Cavemen)

5th June 2021
chuXchu releases brand new sultry EP titled Luv Struck

chuXchu releases brand new sultry EP titled Luv Struck

27th May 2021
Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again

Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again

26th May 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker