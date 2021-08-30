African Music

Rev. Victor Atenaga out with new single titled “RISEN” featuring ShiRel

Senior Pastor of Simply Worship International Ministry and renowned worship leader and preacher, Rev. Victor Atenaga has released a brand new single titled “RISEN”, featuring SWIM worship team ShiRel.

Christ has triumphed over the grave, saved us from our sins and gave meaning to our world. Without His rising from the grave, all the rest of it would be meaningless. He triumphed over death and gave us life!

The song reminds us of the freedom we have in living a victorious life connected to God. Because of His grace, our sins are forgiven, and we have the privilege of receiving abundant joy for all the days to come.

“Risen” is off the soon to be released joint album by Victor Atenaga and ShiRel.

The single is now available on all digital stores; STREAM MP3

LYRICS

Death could not comprehend

The light that you entered with

You took, from the ancient thief

The power of sin and death

To make us one with God

And become heirs of the kingdom

Curses are broken

The prisoners can go free

Eternal life

Deliverance

Victory

Is here now

Jesus the son of God

Saviour

He’s risen

Jesus is risen

They never thought He would

Conquered death

To make us sons of God

Jesus has made us free

Hallelujah

He’s risen

Jesus is Risen

They never thought He would

Conquered death

To make us sons of God

Jesus has made us free

Hallelujah

He’s Risen

Jesus is Risen

Connect with Victor Atenaga

Twitter: @atenagavictor

Instagram: atenagavictor

Facebook: Victor Atenaga

YouTube: Victor Atenaga Ministries

Spotify: Victor Atenaga

Apple Music: Victor Atenaga

