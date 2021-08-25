African Music

Sam Isaac outdoors visuals for "What Only You Can Do" off latest "Breath Of The Almighty (No Limits)" album!

Sam Isaac outdoors visuals for “What Only You Can Do” off latest “Breath Of The Almighty (No Limits)” album!
Sam Isaac outdoors visuals for “What Only You Can Do” off latest “Breath Of The Almighty (No Limits)” album! Photo Credit: Sam Isaac

Following the release of his soul lifting thanksgiving sound “Jesus You Carry My Matter For Head”, Sam Isaac Releases the Album “Breath Of The Almighty (No Limits)” with an Inspired Spirit filled single titled “What Only You Can Do” Featuring Lisa.

“The Spirit of God Has Made Me, And The Breath Of The Almighty Gives Me Life.” Job 33:4

Peace, Joy, Hope, Healing, Comfort, Strength, Laughter, Love, Newness Of Life, all these and more God is offering through Jesus Christ if only you will accept Him.

Confess with your mouth that He’s LORD and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved” and have access to the resurrection power of Christ; the Holy Spirit (Breath Of The Almighty) Who gives it all with NO LIMITS!

“The Breath of the Almighty’ album is now available on all digital stores. Download/Stream here

Connect with Sam Isaac

Instagram: @GodFirst_Records              

Twitter: @SamIsaacOfficial 

