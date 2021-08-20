African Music

Dr Jerry inserts new Gospel Reggae jam; Identity

2 hours ago
Dr Jerry inserts new Gospel Reggae jam; Identity Photo Credit: Dr Jerry

After the release of his previous works, Dr. Jerry is back with another amazing gospel song titled, Identity.

Identity is a gospel reggae song that talks about who we really are as Christians.

Dr Jerry is from Enugu state – Nigeria, A preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, a song writer and a singer who through his inspirational songs is reaching out to souls all across the nations of the world.

IDENTITY LYRICS

Chorus…

I am the seed of Abraham, identity, my identity x4

Some days are high, some days are low.

But I will, never give up this fight

No no no no now…

I see troubles on the right, On the right o

I see troubles on the left. On the left o

I never give up.. Now, never never give up.

The God in the valley, is the God in the mountain.

I can do all things, through God who strengthens me.

Cause His my identity, my identity… O’naa na na na

Chorus…

I am the seed of Abraham, identity, my identity

Identity…

I am the seed of Abraham, identity, my identity

the seed of Abraham, Identity..

I am the seed of Abraham, identity, my identity

Identity.. Identity..Identity..

I am the seed of Abraham, identity, my identity

Identity.. Identity.. Identity.. Identity My identity..

is my identity.. O’nah na na..

Identity.. Identity.. Identity.. Identity is your identity..

Is your Identity.. identity.. Identity..

is your identity.. is my identity, identity.. identity..

identity.. identity.. is your identity..is your identity..

identity.. identity.. identity.. identity… Identity..

Identity.. Is my identity.. Is my identity.. Identity!

Connect with Dr Jerry

Instagram: dr_jerry_music

