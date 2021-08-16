African Music

Enoch EP: Young Nik sets new standard

Photo Credit: Young Nik

Afrobeat/hip-hop artist Young Nik, after his first two singles “Scared To Love” and “Focused” which gained him great attention is out with an extended play entitled “Enoch”.

Young Nik with the unique and unpredictable talent is motivated by things happening in his life and surroundings as a whole.

The “Enoch-EP’’ is not just a vocal n sound to dance to.. but entertain, speak for individuals, and impact massively into their lives. The EP landed on No.1 Ghana iTunes Top 10 album charts and debuted on Apple Music’s Top 10 album charts.

“Enock EP” contains 6 song which will not only entertain the you but uplift, encourage and give you hope for a better tomorrow.

