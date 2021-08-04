Dancegod Lloyd features on Nqobilé’s ‘Look At Her’

Nqobilé honors her South African heritage in the newly released music video for the remix of her hit debut single, “Look At Her” feat. Nadia Rose & DancegodLloyd.

True to the song’s title, you won’t be able to take your eyes off Nqobilé. Between her stunning features, tightly executed choreography, and the multitude of ornate, eye-catching outfits paying homage to her South African heritage, it will be hard to do anything but “Look At Her”.

Accompanying Nqobilé on “Look At Her” is Nadia Rose – a popular female emcee out of Croydon, London who also happens to be a cousin UK superstar, Stormzy – with a killer flow over the Afrobeats production.

Closing out the remix is the world-renowned Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, DancegodLloyd, with a rare verse and his own tightly choreographed moves.

The South African born, London-based Nqobilé is a multi talented entertainer. She began her career as a top-level professional dancer, co-founding the award-winning dance trio, CEO Dancers, and performing at some of the world’s biggest venues alongside names like Drake, Davido, Wizkid, and Rihanna.

As a model, she’s been featured in Vogue, I-d, ELLE South Africa, ReformTheFunk, and Blanck Magazine.

Since the release of her debut single in 2020, the original version of “Look At Her” – released to much fanfare and has since amassed nearly 1M streams – you can add successful recording artist to the list. Moving forward, Nqobilé has big plans that involve all aspects of her creativity

Check out the video for “Look at Her” feat. Nadia Rose & DancegodLloyd – and stay tuned for more announcements and new music from Nqobilé.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!