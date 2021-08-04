African Music

Dancegod Lloyd features on Nqobilé’s ‘Look At Her’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
DancegodLloyd features on Nqobilé's 'Look At Her'
Photo Credit: Nqobilé

Nqobilé honors her South African heritage in the newly released music video for the remix of her hit debut single, “Look At Her” feat. Nadia Rose & DancegodLloyd.

True to the song’s title, you won’t be able to take your eyes off Nqobilé. Between her stunning features, tightly executed choreography, and the multitude of ornate, eye-catching outfits paying homage to her South African heritage, it will be hard to do anything but “Look At Her”.

Accompanying Nqobilé on “Look At Her” is Nadia Rose – a popular female emcee out of Croydon, London who also happens to be a cousin UK superstar, Stormzy – with a killer flow over the Afrobeats production.

Closing out the remix is the world-renowned Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, DancegodLloyd, with a rare verse and his own tightly choreographed moves.

The South African born, London-based Nqobilé is a multi talented entertainer. She began her career as a top-level professional dancer, co-founding the award-winning dance trio, CEO Dancers, and performing at some of the world’s biggest venues alongside names like Drake, Davido, Wizkid, and Rihanna.

As a model, she’s been featured in Vogue, I-d, ELLE South Africa, ReformTheFunk, and Blanck Magazine.

Since the release of her debut single in 2020, the original version of “Look At Her” – released to much fanfare and has since amassed nearly 1M streams – you can add successful recording artist to the list. Moving forward, Nqobilé has big plans that involve all aspects of her creativity

Check out the video for “Look at Her” feat. Nadia Rose & DancegodLloyd – and stay tuned for more announcements and new music from Nqobilé.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Mpumi ''Msakazi'' Mlambo unlocks Channel O's Lockdown House Party

Mpumi ”Msakazi” Mlambo unlocks Channel O’s Lockdown House Party

20th September 2020
Skidi shares true life story in new single; Fire

Skidi shares true life story in new single; Fire

8th September 2020
South Africa's Hle tops global charts with; YKOE

South Africa’s Hle tops global charts with; YKOE

7th September 2020
Phambili! MSA drops new single with Paradise Entertainment

Phambili! MSA drops new single with Paradise Entertainment

26th August 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker