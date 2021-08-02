FWEY is out with ‘Pasoes’

FWEY is here with another hip bounce to keep the DJ’s spinning titled Pasoes which features one of the hottest acts in Atlanta Money Mu.

Hitting over 500k+ across just YouTube, Spotify, Amazon music and still counting organically with his 1month old release ”I’m Black AF” the brand new ‘Pasoes’ is sure to go places.

