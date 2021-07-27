Rêveur: Lyrics i releases a 6-track EP

Ghana-based Ivorian artist Lyrics i, seen as one of the talented artists in Cote D’Ivoire has produced a 6-track project titled Rêveur; which means Dreamer.

Following of from his Kilode release, the Rêveur EP talks about himself being a young man, who is working so hard, building his career, being consistent to take over the world as its the first step.

Known in real-life a Coulibaly Bible Ismael Ange, Lyrics i’s the Rêveur EP was solely produced and mastered by Icon Beats.

His story began with rap by looking to up rap idols who had significant influence on him such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and french rappers such as Maitre Gims, Booba, Medine, and Re2K.

Listen to Rêveur (Dreamer) here:

https://app.apprisemusic.com/smartlink.cfm?MTAwMDAwMzY1NTg3

Follow Lyrics i on these social Handles below.

Facebook: Lyrics i

Twitter: Lyrics i

Instagram: @Lyrics__i

Youtube: @iBelieve Records

