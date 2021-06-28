Moments! Ely Swares launches her solo career

The young and talented artist from Geneva, Ely Swares launches her solo career with the release of her first EP which was released on June 25th, with the eponymous title Moments.

A subtle mix of Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop co-produced by D.Lead and Neya1200 (Ozadya) on the Evidence Music label.

Born in Geneva in 1991, it is through her mother’s roots, located in the Cape Verde Islands, that Ely Swares makes her first contact with music.

Wandering from concerts to rehearsals by her parents, self-taught musicians, they put a point of honor on the musical education of their daughter.

At the age of 4, she learned music theory at the Geneva Conservatory of Music. At the age of 7, she started piano lessons which she continued for 10 years.

When she entered college, her choice to study for an artistic high school diploma opened her up to the world of jazz, the stage and concerts.

Ely Swares

For three years, she took classes in vocal improvisation and lyrical singing. At the same time, music history, music theory, compositions and other arrangements were an integral part of her secondary studies.

This will lead to a work of maturity consisting in the composition and the recording of five pieces, of which ” Mi Ku Bo ” will appear 10 years later in the album Miss Sodadi. It was during this period that she met Nicolas Meury of the Geneva-based label Evidence Music..

Music has always been a big part of Ely Swares’ family. Her mother, Bernarda, comes from a line of renowned musicians and learned to play guitar from her father. It is thus quite naturally that a collaboration was born.

With the desire to leave something to her children, Bernarda decided to self-produce an album; these compositions, sung by her daughter, and played by great Cape Verdean musicians.

That will take mother and daughter to tour Cape Verde several times, and to produce their first album Miss Sodadi.

It’s finally in 2018 that Ely Swares thinks about going solo. And an album project was born following her collaboration with Ozadya (Ely Swares appears on the track Addiction of their album OZ Life).

The idea was to combine the Cape Verdean influences of Ely Swares with a new sound, more R&B, Soul and electronic.

The album is characterized by intimate lyrics about love, grief, or femininity. All of this is magnified by the magic touch of D.LeaD and Neya (Ozadya) who, with their bank of sounds and other electronic keyboards, give a new dimension to Ely Swares’ talent.

Tinted with jazz influence. Moments evokes the moments of everyday life. Simple but profound.

