Emiz’ Oluwa is an Afrobanger

With his new single OVA in collaboration with Danitsa it is a pleasure for us to introduce you to the work of Emiz, Nigerian singer and producer signed on the Swiss label Evidence Music.

Oluwa is the first single from Emiz’s upcoming album to be released in October 2021. Oluwa has everything of an Afrobanger. A powerful melody with a sustained rhythm and the European touch of the Evidence Music label production.

Emiz Biography :

Emiz’s career started in 2008 with a few self-produced singles, which paved the way for him to enter the Nigerian music industry. He soon started producing for major artists such as; Bracket, Duncan Mighty, Jaywon, Two Tigers, Halima Bah and many more.

In 2014, he was named “Producer Of The Year” for the Nigeria Gospel Awards for his contribution to Nigerian music. In 2017, Evidence Music, contacted Emiz to work on some singles for other artists. They quickly saw his potential as a singer, songwriter and composer and decided to sign him to their label.

In 2020, he collaborates for his first album with Evidence Music and they open him to a wider audience by mixing his Afrobeat influence with their Dancehall network. He then collaborates with artists such as Beenie Man, Million Stylez and Voicemail.

In 2021, after the success of the first project, they decide to work on the second opus of Emiz, this time with a much more Afrobeat project.

