FWEY returns with a brand new single titled ‘I’m Black AF’

South Florida-based hip-hop artist Fwey is one of the best talented Haitian descendants who has been making waves internationally with every single release.

Following his first 2021 hit-single ”If I Lost It All” a hip-hop sound that comes with a smash visual If I Lost It All led him to international attention across West Africa.

Fans received the song by driving traffics to his social media pages and on his streaming platforms, Fwey has then unleashed another brand new single titled ”I’m Black AF”.

In this song, Fwey talks about a lot of keys being black and how unstoppable blacks will forever be. You gotta love it, you gotta accept it, you gotta celebrate and appreciate it. (This is top-notch).

