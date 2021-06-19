Kida Kudz celebrates 2pac’s birthday in epic tribute video for; Makaveli

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter hailing from London via Lagos and back, Kida Kudz, shares an unbelievable tribute video for ‘Makaveli’, his sonic homage to the late Tupac Shakur.

Referencing the ‘Hit ‘Em Up (Dirty)’ video, the Biggie & Tupac Doc by Nick Broomfield, the iconic NY Times cover alongside Snoop and Suge Knight, his appearance in Juice and more – it’s a perfectly executed tribute that was conceptualized and styled by Kida himself.

A track that he recorded at home in the UK where he was speaking about how he and his people move in life, ‘All my jigga’s anti-social’, it naturally progressed into being quite inspired by Makaveli and Tupac’s spirit and attitude – one of his biggest influences.

Following the lyrically potent first single Animalistic’ that explored incarceration and his euphoric house and dancehall infused Bella Smhurda assisted ‘Ball Till We Fall’, ‘Makaveli’ is the third single taken from his highly anticipated new mixtape TOP MEMBA out July 9th and available to pre-order now.

Speaking on the video, Kida said:

“Makaveli was shot by my friend Visionnaire Pictures. The idea came from both of us putting our heads together to think of the best 2Pac images and recreate them on a budget in the studio.

I styled myself using vintage pieces and a lot of clothes I already owned as I love 90’s fashion… I got the pieces from my wardrobe, ordered some, and got my family members to help out with styling …The thought was to bring 2pac back to life, trying to get it as close as possible…. It’s an energised video from head to toe.”

Since its announcement and release of accompanying singles this Spring, TOP MEMBA is already set to scorch the scene this summer with early support from the likes of Highsnobiety, The Line of Best Fit, Complex, Dummy, Notion, CLASH, DJ Target and more.

Aptly and affectionately named after Kida’s fans to whom this mixtape is dedicated to, this highly anticipated 10-tracker was written in the afterglow of the birth of his first son at his home in London, making this his most intent and personal body of work to date.

Born in ‘IB City’ Ibadan, Nigeria and raised by his serial entrepreneur mother, Kida Kudz always had an intense love for music counting the likes of Lil Wayne, Tupac, DMX, BBK, Fela Kuti, Haruno Ishola, Tuface and Ebenezer Obey as some of his most vital influences.

After winning two high profile talent competitions in Nigeria as a young boy, Kida’s unrelenting work ethic and drive led him to move to London, UK, when he was 14 to take his craft more seriously studying Music Technology, Audio Engineering, Music Business and Media Production at college and university.

Thrust into a completely new environment and culture at such a decisive age, like many young African immigrants in the UK Kida battled with issues around acceptance and identity but found solace in music.

The sound you hear today self-coined ‘AFRO JIGGY’ is the perfect manifestation Kida’s dual identity and artistic sensibilities blending the best the UK and Africa has to offer that’s lead him to collaborate with the likes of Ms Banks and Pa Salieu on Juls’ ‘Like Tu Danz’, Burna Boy on the ‘Issa Vibe Remix’ and Chip on his 2020 debut mixtape Nasty with the single ‘Red Flag’.

No stranger to the limelight, Kida Kudz’ authentic, intelligent and vibrant output has had incredible co-signs from Playboi Carti and A$AP Rocky as well as gaining fans in the likes of HYPEBEAST, RedBull, TRENCH, GRM Daily, Complex, Hunger, CLASH and more.

He has graced festival stages from Oh My to Afronation and his distinguished personal style and keen eye for fashion has led to collaboration with Daily Paper, Tommy Hilfiger, Clarks and more.

TOP MEMBA TRACKLIST:

1. Animalistic

2. Makaveli

3. Figure 8 Ft. Gemitaz

4. Nobody Ft. Tanika

5. Problem

6. Cherry Mango Ft. Made Kuti

7. Ball Till We Fall Ft. Bella Shmurda

8. Ghetto Riddim Ft Bobby 6ix & Daddy 1

9. Never Saw Us

10. Redemption

