Giver Of Good Things: Joseph Briggs releases debut song

After countless requests throughout his career to release a gospel song, Joseph Briggs has finally obeyed the voice of God with his new single, Giver Of Good Things.

Joseph Briggs is absolutely unique in his own way as one genius award winning Nigeria gospel music promoter who when it comes to his line of work he holds a fount of knowledge in artists and relations.

Creatively produced by one of Nigeria’s finest record producer Skerz Beatz (produced Chinedum by Mercy Chinwo) and mixed by Becky Jay, ‘Giver Of Good Things’ is packed with a rich Gospel sound and heartfelt petition to God.

In an exclusive interview with Sista Ginna (founder of Gospel Hypers) on what inspired his new song Giver Of Good Things Joseph Briggs said, “I was out one morning and i heard a group of young people saying it is only evil people that makes money, so i got closer to them to share the word of God to them using Matthew 6:33 – Seek first the Kingdom of God and every other thing shall be added unto you – and also James 1:17 which says that Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above“.

“My joy is for someone to listen to my song Giver Of Good Things and be inspired to give their hearts to God in order to receive all the good things there is in Christ… It’s all about the impact for me” he said.

Joseph Briggs has worked with lots of Gospel artists such as Deitrick Haddon, Phil Thompson, Israel Houghton, Darwin hobbs Jason Nelson, 2Trillion aka Mr Griff co-host with Erica Campbell, Eben, Cwesi oteng, Joe Mettle, etc.

Giver Of Good Things is out and available on all digital music platforms and stores – Boomplay, Apple Music, Aftown, Deezer, Spotify, among others.

