Neliah debuts with Oweewange!

Black Market Records is thrilled to announce the release of a new single ‘Oweewange‘ from Neliah a rising artist on Uganda’s music scene.

She is blessing us with sweet vocals and melodious lyrics from her tune. This is her first music project and she is really promising.

Musician Neliah was born Neliah Kansiime on 23rd August, in Kampala Uganda. She started her music journey as a child, by performing as a dancer and singer in the school ‘speech day’ activities.

After High school, Neliah got into band music, performing in different bands and later started recording her music in various studios with the support of family and friends.

She has since then worked on projects like Tonimba produced by Temperature, Have you ever produced by Cmert Keyz, Onjayanya produced and written by Maco, taken up by NYK promotions smc,

Neliah has also been a backup artist for artists like Bebecool, Sheebah, Bobiwine, Rema, Chakachaka and John blaq. Neliah is currently signed to Black Market Records, where she is yet to release more music.

