Papi Ojo’s “Unexpected EP” makes Top Ten debut

Nigerian-American artist Papi Ojo believes his time is now. He is “the blue man” dancing alongside Beyonce throughout Black Is King”.

The 22-year-old multi-hyphenate, artist, actor, model, and choreographer has danced alongside some of this generation’s most notable R&B and Afrobeats artists, including Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Davido and more!

On Friday, June 4, Papi Ojo released his debut EP’, ‘Unexpected’. A five beautiful tracks with quality productions and amazing features on ‘SECRET, & ‘WONDERS’.

The EP landed on Top 10 Apple Music album charts and debuted No.1 on Ghanaian iTunes Top 100.

