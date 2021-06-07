African Music

Papi Ojo’s “Unexpected EP” makes Top Ten debut

Photo Credit: Papi Ojo

Nigerian-American artist Papi Ojo believes his time is now. He is “the blue man” dancing alongside Beyonce throughout Black Is King”.

The 22-year-old multi-hyphenate, artist, actor, model, and choreographer has danced alongside some of this generation’s most notable R&B and Afrobeats artists, including Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Teyana Taylor, Wizkid, Davido and more!

On Friday, June 4, Papi Ojo released his debut EP’, ‘Unexpected’. A five beautiful tracks with quality productions and amazing features on ‘SECRET, & ‘WONDERS’.

The EP landed on Top 10 Apple Music album charts and debuted No.1 on Ghanaian iTunes Top 100.

Unexpected’ is available on all music platforms be sure to get it on your preferred music service here:
https://papiojo.ffm.to/unexpected

