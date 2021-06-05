African Music

Ghana is like the ‘Highlife Mecca’ of the world – Kingsley Okorie (The Cavemen)

That opening statement by Kingsley Okorie (The Cavemen) got our attention – he then went on to talk about the influence of Ghanaian highlife artists on their style of Highlife fusion.

A special shout out went to Pat Thomas; it’s through his music that they learnt a key component in Highlife music composition.

Kingsley & his brother, Benjamin form the emerging Nigerian Highlife band, The Cavemen. A casual listen to their debut album ‘’Roots’’ will have you immersed in appreciation of the unique, rich and organic Highlife sound pioneered in Ghana in the 19th century.

The guitar chords, progressions, harmonies and entire arrangement is reminiscent of the Golden age of Highlife music in Ghana & subsequently Nigeria.

If their vibe is anything to go by, we’re sure the cavemen are here to stay and reinstate Nigeria as a force to reckon with in the genre of Highlife.

Away from the significance of it all, these blood brothers are playing the sound of their dreams, having fun with it and casually igniting a fire and renewed attention for Highlife music in this new age.

Listen to Fall ‘Me You I’ & Anita, all off their 2020 album ‘’Roots’’ here.

Instagram: the.cavemen Twitter: @StayCavy

