chuXchu releases brand new sultry EP titled Luv Struck

chuXchu shows off his range with grooves and heart on new EP, ‘Luv Struck’. The popularity of music from Africa has been on a steady incline in the global music scene.

For chuXchu, an American-based Nigerian singer who used to go by the moniker Chu-Chu, African music’s global recognition encourages him to marry his American slant of R&B melodies with his ingenious influences to create Afropop songs that can serve dancefloors around the world.

Last year, he made his impact felt in the Nigerian music scene with the release of singles like “Electra” and “Falling For You”, which paired him with other Nigerian rising stars, WANI and Buju respectively.

chuXchu – “Luv Struck” EP – https://link.notjustokdistro.com/LuvStruck

chuXchu is finally sharing his debut project, ‘Luv Struck’ after earning rave reviews from trusted media publications like OkayAfrica, NATIVE Mag and more in 2020.

The five-track tape captures the beauty and pain of love as chuXchu harnesses the contrasting romantic feelings to deliver intimate and relatable lyrics addressed to his love interests.

Although each track has a different vibe anchored by chuXchu’s self-produced dance music palette, it highlights his sonic range while his hearty lyrics and catchy melodies serve as the thread that keeps the EP in perfect pitch and harmony.

Previous collaborator, Ayo Jay is the only guest feature on ‘Luv Struck’ and chuXchu explained why in his statement below.

“I was/still am the biggest Ayo Jay fan and I always laugh when I think about the fact that I went from being a fan, to a collaborator, and now a friend.

He gave me my first shot and encouraged me to pursue this music thing, so it’s only right to have him be part of this important step in my life.

A lot of people appreciate the music, but don’t really know who chuXchu is. My goal is to change that narrative and get people to see the range and versatility in my music.

Artwork for Luv Struck

I wanted to use it (‘Luv Struck’) as an opportunity to connect with my emotions and be more expressive about my feelings – something I wouldn’t necessarily talk about on a regular day lol.

I’ve always wanted to make music with dope artists I listen to at a particular time, hence the features with Ayo Jay, Wani, Buju, Elhi (Shoutout to my brothers), but I feel like a lot of my core listeners haven’t really heard a lot from me alone.

Going back to my earlier point, I really want to show my range and I feel like there’s no better time to do that. I’m super excited about the project and I know it’s going to bring so many opportunities. It feels like I’m starting from scratch – new name, new sound; beginning of a new era for chuXchu.”

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH CHUXCHU

Spotify | Instagram | Twitter

About chuXchu

Born in New York and raised in Abuja, Nigeria, the young talent behind “Electra” & “You” goes by the name chuXchu (Formerly known as Chu-Chu).

His passion for fusing the Afrobeats sound with all musical genres developed in early 2019 while taking vocal classes and learning how to produce, and within a few months he released his first single “Killing Me” featuring Afro-pop sensation, Ayo Jay.

Over the past year, chuXchu has coined himself as one of the top rising Afro-fusion artists following the release of his highly anticipated singles “Falling for you (feat. Buju)” and “One In A Million”.

Drawing upon a vast range of influences, the singer/songwriter’s discography shows the depth of his versatility matched with soothing vocals to give listeners an opportunity to indulge and sing along.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!