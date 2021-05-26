Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again

Afrobeat artist Wolé’s latest release, ‘Again’ is a stellar love song which bears a soothing choral overture, moving enough to get you hooked on the songs entire feeling.

Produced by Eman, one of the 5 members of FXRGN, ‘Again’ slots in as Wolé’s third single, right behind his previous releases ‘Special’ and ‘So in Love’. ‘Again’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

It’s all regret and the promise to do better this time around, with Wolé’s sentimental tone and passion-driven aggression being key highlights of the song.

He’s keen on proving his love is true, and proceeds to work his way back to forgiveness through earnest lyrics that trail a butter-smooth flow.

‘’This song is certainly a vibe for anytime in the year. I wanted to make music that lots could relate to, as well as dance to. Whether it’s summer, winter, spring or fall and regardless of your mood, you definitely want to be bumping to ‘Again’. I hope you all enjoy it’’, Wolé shares.

‘Again’ is guaranteed to grow on you per listen and another perfect addition to your prized playlist.

Born Oluwole Akintomide Akinosi, Wolé is an Afrobeat/Afro-Pop artist native to Nigeria, Ghana, Wales and Canada: diverse cultures that have helped shaped his music sense and style; the latter emanating joy, while expressing the fiery spirit of the African culture he so much adores.

Wolé’s fondness for music, as well as its healing touch in his life would see the now full-blown artist officially take the craft up in 2015. One of Wolé’s proudest moments so far was seeing a lifelong icon, Akon, dancing to his performance at the Saskatoon event in 2017.

It’s a hopeful journey from there onwards, with the talented act working his way up to more successes.

Instagram: fxrgn_wole

Twitter: @fxrgn_wole

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!