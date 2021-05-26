African Music

Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again
Wolé returns with new and incredibly heart-stirring single; Again Photo Credit: Wolé

Afrobeat artist Wolé’s latest release, ‘Again’ is a stellar love song which bears a soothing choral overture, moving enough to get you hooked on the songs entire feeling.

Produced by Eman, one of the 5 members of FXRGN, ‘Again’ slots in as Wolé’s third single, right behind his previous releases ‘Special’ and ‘So in Love’. ‘Again’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

It’s all regret and the promise to do better this time around, with Wolé’s sentimental tone and passion-driven aggression being key highlights of the song.

He’s keen on proving his love is true, and proceeds to work his way back to forgiveness through earnest lyrics that trail a butter-smooth flow.

‘’This song is certainly a vibe for anytime in the year. I wanted to make music that lots could relate to, as well as dance to. Whether it’s summer, winter, spring or fall and regardless of your mood, you definitely want to be bumping to ‘Again’. I hope you all enjoy it’’, Wolé shares.

IMG 556.png

‘Again’ is guaranteed to grow on you per listen and another perfect addition to your prized playlist.

Born Oluwole Akintomide Akinosi, Wolé is an Afrobeat/Afro-Pop artist native to Nigeria, Ghana, Wales and Canada: diverse cultures that have helped shaped his music sense and style; the latter emanating joy, while expressing the fiery spirit of the African culture he so much adores.

Wolé’s fondness for music, as well as its healing touch in his life would see the now full-blown artist officially take the craft up in 2015. One of Wolé’s proudest moments so far was seeing a lifelong icon, Akon, dancing to his performance at the Saskatoon event in 2017.

IMG 555.jpeg

It’s a hopeful journey from there onwards, with the talented act working his way up to more successes.

Instagram: fxrgn_wole
Twitter: @fxrgn_wole

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

New label, new song! Dice Ailes came prepared for 2021

New label, new song! Dice Ailes came prepared for 2021

26th January 2021
Nigeria's KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO

Nigeria’s KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO

12th January 2021
He’s Done It! Rev. Victor Chimere proclaims in new gospel record

He’s Done It! Rev. Victor Chimere proclaims in new gospel record

5th January 2021
Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record ‘Biko’

Biko! Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record

24th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker