Softboi’s new solo effort ‘Owo’ is a certified party cracker

27 mins ago
KMG Music front runner, Softboi, sets the weeks tone right with a flavorful new single poised to grace the airwaves dubbed; Owo.

‘Owo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here.

Conveniently titled ‘Owo’, the Nigerian star entertains on a dynamic, Tuzi Beat instrumental, crooning about the moola – owo, as he paints a vivid picture of his enviable lifestyle.

Beyond his money-fueled frolics however, lies Softboi’s knack for compelling vocals and lyrics; both of which are delivered in fiery bursts of pidgin and Yoruba, a combo that never fails to ignite.

The satisfaction from ‘Owo’ is simply arresting, with the artist uniquely drenching the song in that all-familiar Nigerian goodness many can’t get enough of.

Instagram: callme_softboi
Twitter: @softboisonice

