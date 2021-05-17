African Music

Bunna Empire draft Izzik and OOSHA for new song; Bajinotu

Bunna Empire draft Izzik and OOSHA for new song ‘Bajinotu’
Well renowned entertainment powerhouse, Bunna Empire is making their presence with a new banger titled ‘Bajinotu’.

Translating to ‘’gunshot’’ in Yoruba, ‘Bajinotu’ is Bunna Empire’s warning shot to the music industry. ‘Bajinotu’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here

It echoes the fast-rising brand’s knack for compelling music and serves as a notice bent to keep rivals on edge.

‘Bajinotu’ features none other than the brand’s very own, Izzik and Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, OOSHA – a collaboration strong enough to seal the deal.

The song’s humble production comes seasoned with lofty vocals which add a tier of distinction to that all-familiar Nigerian flavor; one that seems to never get old.

IMG 501.jpg

