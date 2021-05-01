African Music

Scarce: Mr. Trench announces presence with new album

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Scarce: Mr. Trench announces presence with new album
Scarce: Mr. Trench announces presence with new album. Photo Credit: Mr. Trench

Ghanaian-based Nigerian afro beats artist, Mr. Trench has thrilled his music lovers worldwide with his ” Scarce ” album.

Mr. Trench has over the years excited the ears of his fans with mind-blowing singles like ‘Nobody’, ‘Mo Ti Lo’, and ‘Need You’.

Scarce is a six-song album released on 9th April 2021, having ‘With You’ as one of the top songs on the album. Other artists featured on the album are King Favour and Lyncun.

Songs on the album are ‘Rock the Show’ (ft. Lyncun), ‘With You’, ‘Mary Jane’ (ft. King Favour), ‘Beautiful’, ‘My Lady’, and ‘Deserve the Crown’.

According to Mr. Trench, the songs on Scarce are drawn from inner thoughts of his, and also strive to give his listeners something different as compared to the tunes they are used to.

Through this new album, Mr. Trench seeks to encourage his listeners to accept and love themselves for who they are as well as those around them.

Scarce can be found on audio streaming platforms like Audiomack, Apple Music, etc

Mr. Trench, born Henson Obinna Ifeanyi Oyigbo is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Mr. Trench was born in Lagos, the most populous city in Nigeria and the third-largest city in Africa.

Mr. Trench has engaged in several businesses including establishing a music recording studio popularly known as PowerCircle Studios.

Link to the new album and previous tracks: https://linktr.ee/officialmrtrench

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record ‘Biko’

Biko! Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record

24th December 2020
Moelogo taps M.anifest & Incisive on new EP; Myself

Moelogo taps M.anifest & Incisive on new EP; Myself

21st December 2020
Niniola joins Eltee Skhillz' on remix for Lucy

Niniola joins Eltee Skhillz on remix for Lucy

15th December 2020
Dajon drops an Afrobeat banger; Your Boyfriend

Dajon drops an Afrobeat banger; Your Boyfriend

28th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker