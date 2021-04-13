Oniisha outdoors new single and video ‘Ride With Me’

Ghana based-Nigerian artist, Oniisha croons his way onto playlists with his new single ‘Ride With Me’ accompanied with a music video.

This silky-smooth entry is the latest from the talented artist, who dropped his last project ‘’Trash on Fire’’ the previous year. Listen here.

On ‘Ride With Me’ the GoodBoi Music artist teams up with producer, Zion Beatz to put on display a fancy vocal performance. He sings to his new-found goddess in all enchantment, adorning this Afro-Pop beauty with the choicest of lyrics ladies would drool over.

Oniisha’s new offering is a stellar addition to his already booming collection of songs and is one you shouldn’t miss out on. Its originality is top and a daring token to your other half.

Born Peter Onisha Peregbakumo, Oniisha is a blossoming talent from Nigeria who’s catalogue embraces Afro-Pop and Alternative music.

He has two projects – ‘’Tari’’ (2019) and ‘’Trash on Fire’’ (2020) to his name, with the former charting in the Top 100 charts of over 10 countries. Growing up, music was Oniisha’s solace, a place of refuge from his personal problems.

He would listen to different kinds of music depending on his mood, attaining the capacity to diversify and create a sound that’s amazing and unique to him.

The young artist is set on delivering a powerful experience built on his personal struggles, one poised to motivate the youth and bring people together because according to him love (tari) is the greatest.





Instagram: oniishaa Twitter: @oniishaa Facebook: Oniisha

