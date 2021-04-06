Don Scrue tops Ghana’s Apple Music Chart with “Laawd Gad”

Born Michael Golding, Don Scrue is the epitome of talent and dexterity and has built a solid foundation for himself over the years as a high octane performer.

Most notably Don Scrue, a multi-talented recording artist and songwriter, has been recognized for his new refreshing approach to the genre of dancehall and reggae both musically and visually.

He stormed into the African music market last year September 11th, with an EP “Sexual Gratification” landing no.1 spot on the 233 Charts for months and featured on several DSPs playlists including top blogs across.

Today April 2nd, Don Scrue returns with “Laawd Gad” topping the USA and Ghana iTunes chart. Another new single “CYCLE OF LIFE” coming on April 3rd.

