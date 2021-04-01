Izzik shows fans a slice of heaven in new visuals for ‘Paradise’

Following the overwhelming acclaim of his romantic single ‘Paradise’ which was themed around showing love and giving your partner literally heaven on earth, Izzik is back with a remarkable music video that matches the immense quality of the record.

The groovy romantic sing along record captures the proclamations made by a lover to give his special someone ‘Paradise’ on earth and the video captures this magical promise beautifully. Listen here.

The video opens to impressive aerial shots of a plush resort showing some wonderful landscapes, impressive gardening and more which set the mood for a romantic sequence of events.

Izzik enters the frame and hugs his lover followed by montages of them doing what lovers do in a literal depiction of paradise.

