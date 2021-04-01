AcebergTM shares new captivating single ‘Danca

Sir Justine World Entertainment artist, AcebergTM drops the much-anticipated song titled ‘Danca’. ‘Danca’ serves as the lead off his debut EP ‘’Far from Home’’, which is slated for release on April 16, 2021.

‘Danca’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

The gifted rapper and singer shows off with sensuous melodies, clever wordplay on the Kel P produced record. ‘’As a kid growing up in a city populated with creatives, ‘’Far from Home’’ was inspired by the thought of me trying to be abstract.

As a rapper trying to show more versatility and fitting into my own niche in the music industry. The EP represents a journey, untold stories, and the passion for being extraordinary’’, shares AcebergTM.

Ikechukwu Okoronkwo aka AcebergTM was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He went from singing along to music he loved as a child, to finding his own sound.

He got signed to Sir Justine World Entertainment in 2020. ‘Heartbreaker’, his first release under the label imprint accumulated over 7M+ streams across digital streaming platforms.

If you love good music, then you’re bound to have ‘Danca’ on repeat.





Instagram: acebergtm Twitter: @acebergtm Facebook: Acebergtm

