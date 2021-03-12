Hot kid Solebrown premieres “This Year” a must watch video

His 2020 hot two singles “Everyday” & “Where” showcased both his readiness and sound qualities, Solebrown is one of the most-promising Nigerian Ghana-based singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur to look out for.

Digging into his previous work, features and all the amazing gigs he has put together back in college successfully, Samuel M. Solomon, known professionally as Solebrown is not the kind of artist to sign, locked in the studio for just recording, releasing once in years and cooking with rules.

Today he officially unleashes a-must watch visual to his evergreen sing along song for everyone entitled “This Year”[target pt2] featuring Switzerland based Ghanaian rapper “Kwabii”, Which was released early this year exclusively on Audiomack & Apple Music.

This alluring visual you are about to watch below the Ghana-based artist and the avant-garde of Machana explore that raw feelings and express how it feels wanting a good lifestyle and the most important “long life” in good health.

The video was shot somewhere in Ghana and directed by Kojo Myles.

