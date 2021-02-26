African Music

Valee Music releases a soulful Amapiano single; Don't Want Your Love (DWYL)

The UK Afro-Pop Queen, Valee Music has finally given fans a brand-new single in the melodic Amapiano sound to kickstart the love drama Post-Valentines Day.

‘Don’t Want Your Love’ is available globally here.

Fused with elements of Afro-soul and House music; ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ is the perfect after Valentines Jam; a love song with a twist! She is bold, she is daring as she sings; ‘’no, I don’t want your love’’.

In her words; ‘’Don’t Want Your Love is about knowing your worth and not accepting every proposal you get because you deserve better’’.

‘Don’t Want Your Love’ is a collaborative track produced by Ubuntu Brothers and written by Valerie Sibanda with co-writing contributions from the Inkredible Muzik team; Charlie Kay & O-25.

The collaboration takes us across borders from the United Kingdom to South Africa where the talented producers known as Lethabo Mahlangu & Keorapetse Modiba are from.

Valee Music graced the track with her powerful vocals to match an equally awesome beat.

With all the collaborative efforts to the track, ‘Don’t Want Your Love’ embodies the rich African musical element that makes it sound like an absolute hit song to rock the airwaves in preparation for more music from the creative zone of Valee Music.

Instagram: valee_music Twitter: @ValeeMusic Facebook: Valee Music

