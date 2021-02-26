African Music

Morien serves classic visuals for new chune; Plenty Money

The Etins Records frontline act, Christopher Chiké Ajah professionally known as Morien releases a brand new single titled “Plenty Money” which is currently on music charts around the world.

The “Hope” crooner recently released single HOPE is still enjoying massive streams on audiomack and standing strong in no.2 spot on iTunes music.

MORIEN has never disappointed in his songs and that’s what you are about to experience in this mid-tempo afro-fusion.

Listen, Stream and Enjoy ‘Plenty Moneyhere.

Morien is a rising artist we’ll certainly be keeping our eye on. Follow him on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

