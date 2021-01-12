African Music

Nigeria’s KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Nigeria's KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO
Nigeria's KenDICKSON out with new single dubbed; WAYO Photo Credit:  KenDICKSON

Singer Kendickson, who was born on the 10th of December and started music professionally in 2017 when he dropped his first single is back with another r hit titled: WAYO.

Since the release of his second single JOJO in mid 2019, Kendickson has been categorized among the fastest rising artiste of his generation.

In less than five months of the release of one of his hit singles JOJO, he received a lot of awards some of them include the prestigious City People Music Award as the Best New Act of the Year 2019, Scream Awards and many others as the next rated super star.

Kendickson’s  ‘WAYO’  which is currently enjoying massive airplay in Ghana is gradually becoming the fans favorite because of how beautiful the song was composed.

Kendickson, a gifted singer and song writer who can be described as a fine combination of talent, depth, spontaneity and Versatility considers his songs as Afro-beat, Hiplife, contemporary and Jollof music and as a result of that has been able to work with a lot of A-List music producers in Nigeria and beyond.

The Afrobeats singer is heavily influenced by Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Onyeka Owenu, Chris Brown, Fela, 2Face and Wande Coal.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

ZeeTM at it again with another world-class audiovisual; Wayo

ZeeTM at it again with another world-class audiovisual; Wayo

21st October 2020
Young & Naive: Orchestrate96 releases debut album

Young & Naive: Orchestrate96 releases debut album

13th October 2020
Wondaboy thrills audience with virtual performance at UN's 75th anniversary

Wondaboy thrills audience with virtual performance at UN’s 75th anniversary

28th September 2020
Lyio unleashes debut EP 'Love Chaser

Lyio unleashes debut EP ‘Love Chaser’

23rd September 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker