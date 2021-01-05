He’s Done It! Rev. Victor Chimere proclaims in new gospel record

As far as divine inspiration goes, the new song by Rev. Victor Chimere titled ‘He’s Done It’ is one that will fill up and swell your spirit.

Inspiration comes in many forms but one can argue that the best form of inspiration is divine.

The gospel record features uplifting lyrics praising the almighty God for delivering on his promises as he always does.

The song which is sang in both English and Victor’s native tongue is an emotional exaltation on a very melodious beat and one the captures and captivates audiences and fills you up with gratitude for the lord.

‘He’s Done It’ gives the vibe of praises hour at church service where congregants wave their handkerchiefs and dance elatedly in exaltation of their maker for the great things he has done and continues to do.

Listen to this absolutely spiritually captivating record here.

Instagram: thevictorchimere Facebook: Victor Chimere YouTube: Rev Victor Chimere

