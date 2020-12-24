African Music

Biko! Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record

Ravishing songstress, Lisa Yaro dazzles fans with new record ‘Biko’
Photo Credit: Lisa Yaro

Multitalented Nigerian born singer, model and actress, Lisa Yaro is out with a spanking new single ‘Biko’.

The soothing record ‘Biko’ was programmed by award-winning producer, DJ Coublon with accompanying visuals directed by Patrick Elis. ‘Biko’ is a classy record, atmospheric and lively. Stream ‘Biko’ here.

The sound is dominant with hypnotic syncopated percussions, smooth chords, sensual keys and sweet passionate harmonic vocals. Biko’ is the perfect exhibition of Lisa Yaro’s impressive range of eclectic and appealing influences.

Memorable, soulful and touching, the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter crafts a single that will get audiences all over the globe grooving in reflective glee as they listen to this orgasmic wonder.

She paints on the canvas of dreamy splendor, as she seeks to positively influence society with her sound and is well on her way to becoming one of the most phenomenal artists in our generation.

With a gripping sound that is authentic, energetic and captivating, Lisa Yaro ignites audiences with her mesmerizing music. Born and raised in Kaduna, Nigeria, Lisa Yaro is an established independent artist with a penchant for writing infectious tunes and relatable narratives.

Lisa Yaro - Biko cover.jpeg

As a songwriter, Yaro has also written on a Grammy-nominated album (Mya’s ‘’Smoove Jones’’) and her previous single ‘No Wahala’ was also produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Harmony Samuels.

Instagram: lisayaro Twitter: @MsLisaYaro Facebook: LisaYaro

