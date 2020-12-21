Moelogo taps M.anifest & Incisive on new EP; Myself

Following up to his previous EP release in June this year, Moelogo has again outdone himself with a release of another EP to close the year dubbed; Myself.

The new EP called ‘’Myself’’ is a perfect blend of Afrobeat, R&B and Hiplife sounds. Stream/buy here.

The 6-track EP features two amazing Ghanaian lyricists, M.anifest and Incisive with productions from prolific producers: Bayoz Muzik, Raheem Bale, Mike Brainchild and P.Priime.

The British-Nigerian singer-songwriter is regarded as one of the most unique and talented artists in the buzzing Afrobeat and the UK music scene.

‘’Myself’’ EP is the perfect soundtrack to your everyday life.

Instagram: moelogo Twitter: @moelogo Facebook: Moelogo

