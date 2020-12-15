African Music

Niniola joins Eltee Skhillz’ on remix for Lucy

The Queen of Afro-House, Niniola has teamed up with rising afrobeat talent Eltee Skhillz on the remix of his recently released single ‘LUCY’.

The song, which is part of his EP titled “BODY OF WORK”, is based on the goofy and naughty side of his ex – girlfriend Luciana.

He says; “Lucy was about the goofiness of Luciana who is my ex – girlfriend. I had the Lucy part as the hook of the song when I was writing the song. I simply remembered Luciana and the idea for the song took shape”.

Both artistes delivery on the remix reflects a union of several years of talent and experience in the Nigerian music industry.

Their first collaboration together, the remix of Lucy is poised to ride on the success of the earlier released version which was produced by T4 and Kraybestz. Produced by Eternal Africa the remix gets a major jolt with a fresh edge of Niniola’s house touch.

Eltee’s vibe also comes through with the right tang which makes for a pleasantly danceable number filled with the right mash up of appealing sounds.

Marking his return to the music industry with the release of the original LUCY, Eltee stated that his songs are influenced by his personal experiences.

On his choice of Niniola for the remix, Eltee says “I featured Niniola in the remix because she was perfect for the song and also the Amapiano queen. I am also a big fan of hers’ he added.

Listen to the song below:

If his other works are anything to g o by a lot more of Eltee can be expected in many months and indeed years to come.

A music video for Lucy Remix directed by the prolific Clarence Peters is ready while the ‘A Body of Work EP’ is set to be released in 2021.

