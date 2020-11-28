Dajon drops an Afrobeat banger; Your Boyfriend

Burgeoning Nigerian – Ghanaian afrobeats artist, Dajon is out with a new single he brands as ‘Your Boyfriend’ which was produced by Slvmlife & 4EB.

Stream “Your Boyfriend” on all digital streaming platforms here.

Coming from a family of music Nigerian-Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Dajon started music at a very young age from singing in church to playing drums, he took most of his early musical inspiration from his late father who was a musician.

Dajon officially kicked off his music career in 2015, fast forward to 2019 saw him bag a lot of achievements including been awarded UNSAG Student Artiste of the year’ 19 and also participating in the Afrochella – Audiomack Rising Star competition in 2019.

Dajon’s dream is to fulfill his late father’s legacy by becoming one of the best musicians in Africa. His new song Your Boyfriend produced by Slvmlife and 4EB.

It talks about how he has become a playboy searching for a girlfriend and not wanting to stay with one woman because the woman he is in love with keeps stressing him.

It’s groovy Afrobeats instrumentals, catchy and easy to sing lyrics will easily make this appeal to lovers of Afrobeats and good African music.

