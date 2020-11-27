Dance it off with Montaru’s new single; Jo

In this absolutely groovy hit by Ghana-based Nigerian Afrobeat singer-songwriter Montaru, titled ‘Jo’, he simply takes listeners to the the dance floor.

There are certain languages that just gel ever so beautifully with dance music. You could name a few but I can bet you can’t make any list without Yoruba. Stream/listen to ‘Jo’ here.

Surprise! Surprise ‘Jo’ is the Yoruba word for ‘’Dance’’. This uptempo hit from Montaru is certainly going to get feets moving, waists whining, hands ‘’shoki-ing’’ and heads bumping to the sweet rhythm.

After the success of his debut single and video for ‘Ifeoma’, the young Ghana-based Nigerian sensation is releasing his second major single in ‘Jo’ and premiering the massive record with yet another exquisite video to match.

If you have been waiting for the ultimate anthem for the festive period, our bet is that this is it. We will all be ‘’Jo-ing’’ all through the Christmas with Montaru.

Listen to the song and check out the exciting visuals.

Instagram: Lit_montaru Twitter: @Lit_montaru Facebook: Sammy Montaru

