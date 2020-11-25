Tallie takes Kenya’s Gengetone to the next level in new single; Hit Song

Tallie is the name on every Gengetone fan’s lips after she dropped two hot Gengetone tracks in the past couple of months. Only a week after her “Get It” drop, she’s back again with “Hit Song”.

When gengetone was first introduced to the Kenyan audience, not many people thought it would live past 2018.

She was signed in early 2019 to Taurus Musik, an African music powerhouse and one of the top record labels in Kenya, and has since then recorded numerous top charting songs.

It’s quite evident that she has been on the grind, releasing not just new music, but bangers. The path to the Gengetone Throne is paved, and the crown has Tallie’s name on it.

Gengetone is known for its raunchy lyrics and visuals, but Tallie has added the midas touch to her work. Tallie has “Hit Song” as her fourth release at Taurus Musik. She is preparing to take her seat at the throne, it’s only a matter of time before she is crowned the Queen of Gengetone.

Her lyrics are polished, her videos are classy and most of all, the music is great! Tallie is a hardworking and talented young artist and has started to cement her presence in the Gengetone music scene and is soon going to the top to claim the Gengetone Queen title.

Gengetone genre has surprised everyone as it broke the borders to become one of the most sensational and popular style.

“Two drops in a month and I haven’t even started to roll out my master plan,” says Tallie as she jots down a few bars, “I have so much music in the vault, Taurus Musik has been keeping me in studio even through what we’re facing in the world right now” – Tallie

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!