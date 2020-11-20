Icharles DJ; the DJ with good vibes

Ghana-based Iwueze Charles Obinna is a DJ, media personality and record producer birthed in Nigeria who is recognised for his works under the name Icharles DJ.

Icharles DJ was born on the 25th May and moved to Accra in February 2019 where he began to establish his professional career as a Disc Jockey in the entertainment space.

In December 2019, Icharles DJ had the opportunity to perform at the 2019 Afro Nation Ghana stag, a performance in which he spread good vibes throughout his set time with T’neeya and Seyi Shay.

He is currently the official performing DJ to Ghana-based Afrobeats singer of Cameroonian descent, T’neeya .

Icharles DJ

Icharles DJ (The vibes Accelerator) is the host of “Party Pressure“ on Y 107.9 FM,a youth centered radio station in Accra whiles also working as a DJ at Twist Lounge.

