ShabZi Madallion’s Wena music video is in!

ShabZi Madallion finally releases visuals for WENA, the first single since he dropped his debut album, Nomvula.

The name of the song is self-explanatory and seems to be the theme for the video, covering ShabZi’s independent journey in the music scene.

A very inspiring visual depiction of hard work and never giving up on yourself.

Madallion has definitely had a great journey and more importantly a great year as his album has reached over 300k streams, another milestone for the MC and what better way to celebrate that by releasing the official music video for Wena.

