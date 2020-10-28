African Music

ShabZi Madallion’s Wena music video is in!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
ShabZi Madallion's Wena music video is in!
ShabZi Madallion's Wena music video is in!

ShabZi Madallion finally releases visuals for WENA, the first single since he dropped his debut album, Nomvula.

The name of the song is self-explanatory and seems to be the theme for the video, covering ShabZi’s independent journey in the music scene.

A very inspiring visual depiction of hard work and never giving up on yourself.

Madallion has definitely had a great journey and more importantly a great year as his album has reached over 300k streams, another milestone for the MC and what better way to celebrate that by releasing the official music video for Wena.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Jah Ah Mi Guide! Jahzo releases new single

Jah Ah Mi Guide! Jahzo releases new single

15th June 2020
Photo of Melodic! Lorreta prepares for Gone Too Long EP release

Melodic! Lorreta prepares for Gone Too Long EP release

20th May 2020
Photo of Kwaku Bs & Hama feature on popsnotthefather’s NNNN EP

Kwaku Bs & Hama feature on popsnotthefather’s NNNN EP

1st May 2020
Photo of ShabZi Madallion prepares for Nomvula release

ShabZi Madallion prepares for Nomvula release

11th March 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker