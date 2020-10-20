Gobi Beast releases new single “Ngeka Lunge”

Rustenburg born rapper, songwriter and music producer Gobi Beast has released a new single “Ngeka Lunge” featuring Makwa, TLT & Focalistic.

“Ngeka Lunge” is a song that portrays one of the complicated relationship and dating scenarios, where a person wants to be with someone who isn’t necessarily into them like that but rejects the one who wholeheartedly wants to be with him or her.

Relationships and dating can be fun but yet very complicated.

This could happen because of many factors but in this case it’s because of standards not matching, and this is part of everyday life which inspired the song.

Gobi Beast came up with the special beat which is more of the traditional Afro-pop vibe fused with the new age Amapiano vibe.

The song features Makwa (the music producer behind big hits from Kwesta, Kid X, AKA and more), “MaiZuzu” hitmakers TLT and “Ke Star” hitmaker Focalistic.

The official music video for the song has been play-listed on Channel O, Trace Africa and Bay TV, and the song made its first national radio debut on The Stir Up show on 5FM last night.

“Ngeka Lunge” by Gobi Beast is now available on all digital platforms.

