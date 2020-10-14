African Music

Vanilla Karr out with visuals for Afrobeats jam; Here for you

Vanilla Karr out with visuals for Afrobeats jam; Here for you
Photo Credit: Vanilla Karr

Equatorial Guinea’s Afrobeats sensation, Vanilla Karr has teamed up with Ghanaian Awards-winning video director, Ebenezer Xbills for her new music video.

Officially released on the October 10, 2020 via YouTube.com/VanillaKarr, the video is to complement her new single; “Here for you” released days upon return from her long musical break.

The video was shot in Accra, Ghana where the music star is currently working on a couple songs and features. “Here for you” unlike her previous releases is a powerful composition representing the new direction of her career.

Watch video below:

According to the Awards-winning star, her return to active music at this time of the year was a deliberate decision to satisfy fans and music lovers who have been waiting for all these while.  

Get interactive with Vanilla Karr on;

Facebook: Vanilla karr

Twitter: @VanillaKarr

Instagram: @VanillaKarr 

Tags
