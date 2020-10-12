Vic Mensa, Shatta Wale, others support Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, others to end SARS

The bond between Ghana and Nigeria has once again been showcased as Ghana’s Vic Mensa, Shatta Wale, others support Nigeria’s Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, others on #EndSARS movement.

In a recent interview with Chicago-based Nigerian reporter Sheila O, international superstar Wizkid talked about the anti-robbery police unit—SARS— that robs and kills people in Nigeria.

The Lagosian explained that “SARS is a special unit squad that was created in the police for special anti-robbery cases and kidnapping cases.

They were supposed to protect the people. That’s why they were created. But in recent times, we’ve seen something that has been a little bit continuous, like just, people brutality, and harassments of young youth back home, and even killing of young youths—back home—for no reason whatsoever.”

“We’re already dealing with pressing issues. We already have it hard. There’s no electricity, like 24-hour electricity back home.

The water is bad. The government isn’t doing anything about it, and we have to still be scared for our lives. We need hope. We need things to be put in place to change the perception of Africa, and even just the daily lives of the people.”

“So, when I see things like that, especially, that if I have a platform like this, and I don’t say anything, I feel like I’m a coward, you know? Cause I have kids. I have growing kids. My son is about to be 10 in Lagos. I talk to him every day, so I only want well for my son. I want different from my kids.”

“I feel like the world needs to know what goes in Africa, what goes on in other parts of the world [because you know], they have the Black Lives Matter movement going on over there. It’s the same story back home, so I feel like the government needs to do something.”

Sheila O is a Chicago-based Nigerian reporter, disc jockey, and television personality. The clip is part of an upcoming interview set to air on Sheila O’s new television show ‘How Far with Sheila O’, which debuted yesterday on Hip TV—syndicated on 40+ channels in Africa.

Sheila O is available for commentary. Other African superstars join Wizkid in his sentiments about the movement. Davido, Tiwa Savage (recently protested), and Burna Boy have shared their thoughts on the state of affairs in Africa. Trey Songz, Lil Baby. And Vic Mensa also showed their support.

Davido, in support of #EndSARS: We need dialogue with the top ASAP … no zoom no phone call no ig live … we want face to face ..Source: https://twitter.com/davido/status/1314654054711267335

Tiwa Savage, in support of #EndSARS: We are TIREDSource: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGFLfdxIZNL/

Burna Boy, in support of #EndSARS: I have ALWAYS been here Fighting for my people anyway and anywhere that can possibly bring genuine progress and not for any Political gain, accolades or public validation.

I have tweeted, spoken , sang for years, I’m Glad everybody now sees the need to do more. So let’s do that, each of us, in his or her own way. Follow @projectprotectng#ENDSARS#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY#ENDYOUTHPROFILINGSource: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGKn_IflLUS/

Afrobeats stars Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Burna Boy have also joined the #EndSARS protests in Africa. Wizkid is an international music icon who is from Lagos, Nigeria.

In 2016, he collaborated with Drake on Afrobeats/Hip-Hop/Rap hit single, ‘One Dance’. He has also collaborated with Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ and ‘Black is King’ (Disney).

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs executive-produced Burna Boy’s critically-acclaimed 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall’. The Nigerian star appeared a 2019 episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He also performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage covered Billboard Magazine’s AFRICA NOW in May. In August, she released her album ‘Celia’ through Motown/Universal.

Afrobeats star Davido also covered Billboard Magazine’s AFRICA NOW in May. He is an RCA Records artist, who has records with Chris Brown, Summer Walker, Trey Songz and more.

.@wizkidayo talks to @sheilaozons about the #EndSARS movement, explains what the hashtag means for people abroad, and why he chose to speak up about it on @AfroZons. Stay tuned for the full interview on the TV show #HowFarWithSheilaO on #HIPTV 10:30 GMT #Afrozons #EndSARSNow pic.twitter.com/p0lVSbRwdr — Richardine Bartee 〰️ (@THEYAMS) October 10, 2020

Here’s a clip of Wizkid explaining the supposed purpose of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the unacceptable and tragic dearth of Nigerian youth, and why the country needs a change now.

