Lorreta stuns with latest video

Lorreta is all set to release her music video for her latest single “Dance”, promising dynamic visuals with clean & fresh authentic local flavour.

Out of Durban, this very swaggered vocalist with an R&B flair reminds us of the late Aaliyah with a melodic sweetness and distinctive tone that mesmerizes her listeners.

Following the success of Lorreta’s debut single, “Mood” and music video television debut on music programming channels TraceAfrica, MTV Base, BET, Channel O and the like, MTV Base had blasted Lorreta on social media as next “New Heatseeker”.

Not to mention having only entered less than 3 months onto the music scene Lorreta has been the only female to win the SlikourOnlife “Underdog” competition for emerging talent within the SA music.

Her latest offering titled “Dance” sees her partnering with one of Nigeria’s hottest dancehall exports, Captain Blu – SA based producer and songwriter popularly known for his recent single “Zanga” currently being flighted on Channel O, Trace , Mtv Base to name a few.

“Dance” is currently available on all digital platforms and presents an afro dancehall style fused with electronic “Pop” sounds whilst honing in on the currently trending South African house music scene.

Perfectly balance by the Caribbean RnB flavours on the vocals, ultimately creating a vibey atmosphere, but still remaining true to Lorreta’s remarkable RnB flair in perfect harmony.

The music video promises to be nothing short of amazing if the sneak preview is anything to go by. It features a women which appears to be Lorreta in red heels cat walking towards an ocean blue BMW car.

All of which creates suspense and draws emphasis to “Fire” coming through, in a clean and fresh way reminiscent of Beyonce’s infamous strut on the Crazy in love hit single.

Lorreta also hints at the special guest appearance of DJ Tira’s latest export -dancer turned artist-Ornica.

