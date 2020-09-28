African Music

Wondaboy thrills audience with virtual performance at UN’s 75th anniversary

Representing Africa with a stellar performance at United Nations’ 75th anniversary was Nigerian Afrobeat star, Wondaboy, who was streamed live from Accra, Ghana.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) hosted a special virtual event in honor of the United Nations titled ”The United Nations 75th Anniversary: The African American Experience Then and Now”.

The occasion served as a celebration of the contributions of African Americans advancing the United Nations’ mission to maintain international peace, security and prosperity over the last 75 years.

Held online on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11am EST, the event featured prestigious personalities such as Actor and Goodwill Ambassador, Danny Glover and Ambassador, Andrew Young, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, amongst others.

Production Strategic Consulting Firm, COCO B Productions and Layla E. Nielson & Co., a Culture & Technology Driven Digital Marketing Agency, served as the event producers for the influential occasion.

Performing a brief medley of two original and unreleased tracks created specifically for the event with a live band, the artist received rave reviews and a major salute for Africa for his efforts.

The amazing performance comes on the heels of the exciting year Wondaboy has experienced so far with multiple music releases.

His latest song ‘My Love’ is currently enjoying global recognition with various spins and interviews in Accra, Lagos, the U.S. and the U.K. With additional music video releases in store, the sky seems to be the limit for the Afrobeat sensation.

