Lyio unleashes debut EP ‘Love Chaser’

The Nigerian born Iyiola Kolawole, known as Lyio is an Afro-fusion, pop & RnB artiste and a recording producer based in Sweden.

His blending and style of music is full of sweet melodies and emotional African sound.

Listening to Nintendo, Joy and Maybe You, off the amazing 7 wonderful tracks on this debut project “Lyio” will definitely makes one of your fave finest African star just too sooner.

Stream/Download on your preferred music service here – https://viralpremiere.fanlink.to/lovechaser

Connect with Lyio via social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/lyioola/

https://twitter.com/lyioola

