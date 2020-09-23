African Music

Lyio unleashes debut EP ‘Love Chaser’

Photo Credit: Lyio

The Nigerian born Iyiola Kolawole, known as Lyio is an Afro-fusion, pop & RnB artiste and a recording producer based in Sweden.

His blending and style of music is full of sweet melodies and emotional African sound.

Listening to Nintendo, Joy and Maybe You, off the amazing 7 wonderful tracks on this debut project “Lyio” will definitely makes one of your fave finest African star just too sooner.

Stream/Download on your preferred music service here – https://viralpremiere.fanlink.to/lovechaser

Connect with Lyio via social Media:
https://www.instagram.com/lyioola/
https://twitter.com/lyioola

