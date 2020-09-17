MindTigallo employs Afrourbanplugg on new jam; Energy

Versatile act, MindTigallo hosts Afrourbanplugg on his vibe-filled entry, ‘Energy’ which is certified to whisk you away into a melodic whirlwind.

The budding singer flaunts his trendy taste of music and style on what’s in line to be a booming treat for fans in the coming weeks. Stream here.

Linking up with Afrourbanplugg, MindTigallo’s ‘Energy’ is a synthesis of Hip-Hop and other fruity influences.

It’s composed of light lyrics, an entrancing production and notably, pacifying vocals which seamlessly blend with the above to emulate a dreamy sequence.

MindTigallo hits all the right notes on ‘Energy’, delivering fresh-sounding vocals which amplify the most subtle of romance themes. He sweetly sings a love poem to the one African queen who makes his heart go ding-a-ling.

Be among the first to plug in to MindTigallo’s artsiness on ‘Energy’ below:

