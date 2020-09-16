Jimmy D Psalmist glorifies God in Indomitable

African Music

Photo Credit: Jimmy D Psalmist

Jimmy D Psalmist, award-winning international gospel music minister, songwriter and recording artiste releases the official video of his hit single ‘Indomitable‘.

Shot by Abraham Daniels in the beautiful city of Abuja, Indomitable is a song that glorifies the only Undefeated God in the whole universe.

There is only one INDOMITABLE being there is, and that is my God and your God, my father and your father. The Supreme God, Represented in God the father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

He has never been defeated by any man or devil, can never be and will never be. The Bibles say “All power in heaven and on earth has been given unto him” Math 28:18.

He is the undisputed, uncontested, undefeated CHAMPION of the Universe and if you have him as your God and your father then you should be fearless knowing too well that your father is INDOMITABLE.”. — Jimmy D Psalmist.

‘Indomitable’ is also available on all Digital Stores such as Amazon Music, Spotify and iTunes for Download and Streaming.

