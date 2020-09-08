Skidi shares true life story in new single; Fire

Skidi is out with a new jam ‘Fire’ which reflective of his true life story destined to sweep listeners into the elation of freedom.

”I wish I knew, what I know now/But all I know, gonna be alright”. ‘Fire’ is available for streaming globally here.

Produced by Paul Hauss, the heartfelt beat blends beautifully with the song’s soothing theme which revolves around Skidi’s life experiences. It’s a super story, one in which grace is bountiful and the only reason Skidi is still going strong.

But he knows in order to live his dream he’d have to put in more work – fire. Clocking in at 3:07 minutes, ‘Fire’ is delivered in both English and Skidi’s native tongue, Shona giving the song a gold touch.

Born Tatenda Munyanyiwa, Skidi is a South Africa based-Zimbabwean Afrobeat artist who has a knack for crafting beautiful songs bursting with emotion.

Growing up in the ghettos of Harare, Skidi was constantly exposed to popular Caribbean sounds; Reggae and Dancehall, both of which he effortlessly fell in love with.

In time, he would also be drawn to the Afrobeat genre with artists like Wizkid, Oliver Mtukudzi, Fela Kuti and Decibel being a great source of his inspiration.

Skidi’s quantum leap would ultimately come at the hands of J-Smash. The two met in South Africa and the latter was convinced of Skidi’s potential and introduced him to the record label to which his first body of work, ”With Love from Harare” is yet to be released.

Skidi’s sound and lyrics portray a life he’s once lived, mainly depicting the daily struggles in the hood.

They expound on his life story; his background, aspirations and resilience. Aspiration-wise, Skidi is fixed on working hard to deliver a host of booming projects in the hope of inspiring the generation to come.

‘Fire’ is such an interpretation of this dream and one fans shouldn’t miss out on.



